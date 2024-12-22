Detroit Lions continue to have more tricks up their sleeves with latest trick play
By Tyler Reed
The Detroit Lions have been beaten down by injuries this season. However, Dan Campbell is not buying into that excuse. The Lions are still the number one overall seed in the NFC. In their Week 16 matchup with the Bears, the Lions have been taking no prisoners.
The Detroit offense has delivered trick play after trick play this season, and against the Bears, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up one that doesn't even seem like it would be possible to pull off.
The double stumble confused even the broadcast crew as quarterback Jared Goff pulled off the fake stumble and connected with Sam LaPorta for his third touchdown pass of the game. Even Jahmyr Gibbs gave a stellar fake fall that would even make Tom Cruise blush.
The Lions have thrown touchdown passes to Jared Goff, to offensive linemen, and have run hook and ladders that have put defenses in the spin cycle. It's only a matter of time before Ben Johnson has a head coaching job of his own, but it has been a treat to watch this Lions offense the last few years.
