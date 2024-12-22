First 12 team College Football Playoff has been boring nightmare for NCAA
By Tyler Reed
On Saturday, the conclusion of the first round of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff concluded. Of the four games that happened this weekend, not one will be remembered in the history of college football. Sadly, the first round was an absolute stinker.
No, putting different teams in wouldn't have mattered. A team that lost to Vanderbilt and got blown out by Oklahoma would not have fixed the issues. Actually, the reason the first round was such a snoozefest is because 12 teams are not capable of winning a championship.
Every underdog was outclassed by the favorites, and it is no one's fault. Yes, fans are fine with seeing more college football, but will this first performance by the underdogs be an indication of every future playoff? Possibly not, but it was a less-than-appealing debut.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin calls out College Football Playoff Committee with social media post
The second round will tell a lot about if the parity of the sport is a lot larger than people think. However, for now, it is a cold world for those who believe 12 teams are capable of winning a national title.
