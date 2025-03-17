Anthony Edwards passes Luka Doncic and Kobe Bryant for most points before turning 24
Anthony Edwards had a massive game on Sunday for the Minnesota Timberwolves as he went off for 41 points against the Utah Jazz. Edwards has been in a rich vein of form, and with his latest explosion, has moved up some prestigious records lists.
The 23-year-old Edwards has passed Luka Doncic for most NBA points scored before the age of 24 and now sits in 4th place on the list behind only LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Carmelo Anthony.
At 23 years and 225 days of age, Anthony Edwards has the rest of this season to try and catch Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant. With just 13 games left for the Timberwolves though, that is a pipe dream barring an actual miracle. It's already a huge achievement that he has surpassed the likes of Kobe Bryant and Trac McGrady along with Doncic in the last 6 weeks.
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have been on an 8-game winning streak, with the young superstar leading the charge. The team currently sits in the 7th seed, neck and neck with the Golden State Warriors in the race for the playoffs.
Anthony Edwards may have passed Luka Doncic on this list, but he has recently made his respect for his fellow superstar apparent.
Edwards recently confessed that watching Doncic helped him overcome a major flaw in his game. With the way things are shaping up, hopefully, both superstars will face one another in this season's playoffs!
