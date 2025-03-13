Anthony Edwards confesses how Luka Doncic's game helped him overcome major flaw
The 2024-25 NBA season arrived a harsh wake-up call for their superstar, Anthony Edwards. Prior to this season, Edwards had another polarizing star in Karl-Anthony Towns on the roster.
After Towns was traded to the New York Knicks in a blockbuster deal, naturally, opponents paid more attention to Edwards. Thus, it made life tough for the young star on the offensive end of the floor.
So much so that Ant complained about getting double-teamed earlier this season. It was met with harsh criticism by fans as he should be able to deal with that strategy at this level.
Well, fast forward to now, Edwards recently spoke about how he become better at dealing with double teams. The Timberwolves star gave credit to Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic for this transformation.
"Watching film. I watch film all the time. I see the open reads," Edwards said. "Now I know the low-man will be there, the corner will be open, they’ll start pre-rotating to the corner, and the wing gonne be open. Just little reads man. And also, watching how other players get doubled. Watch how they attack and manipulate it. Especially Luka. I watch a lot of Luka and see how he attacks the double-team. Even though we play at a different pace, just seeing his strategy on beating the double-team helps me a lot."
Doncic is seven years into his NBA career and has dealt with his fair share of double-teams in his career. Despite that, it has hardly stopped him from being an elite scorer.
It's good to see that Doncic's playing style has indirectly helped Edwards in becoming a better player. Edwards put his newly learned skill to use against the Denver Nuggets, leading his team to a 20-point win over them.
