Why Anthony Edwards doesn't 'give a damn' about Luka Doncic's weight
Trading players is part of business in the NBA, but more often than not the deals are restricted to moving role players. Even when a superstar is traded, it's usually when the player in question has demanded a move away from the team.
Well, the Dallas Mavericks broke this narrative when they parted ways with their 25-year-old superstar Luka Doncic.
Since the shocking trade, the Mavs have given a plethora of reasons behind the decision, but the loyal fanbase still feels betrayed.
RELATED: What Mark Cuban told ex-Mavs executive when he highlighted Luka Doncic's dangerous habit
Speaking of the reasons, many reports claimed that Doncic didn't pay attention to his weight and was close to 270 lbs this season. Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards shared his honest opinion on Doncic reportedly being overweight before getting traded to the Lakers.
"He didn't look 270 to me,” Edwards replied. "Man, he averages 30 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds. I don't give a damn if you're 300 lbs. You're fine with me."
Edwards was also asked what's the heaviest he has been during the offseason. To which Edwards joked that he once touched 240 lbs, but hopes that the Timberwolves won't trade him.
Coming back to Ant's comments on Doncic, most fans share the same sentiments. After all, the reports about Doncic's weight problems seem exaggerated.
As a result, Doncic will likely play with a chip on his shoulder for the rest of the season. He is already looking in the best shape of the season as the Lakers are all set to face off against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Shadeur Sanders’ favorite team in Madden is…
MLB: Steve Cohen gets roasted for out-of-touch quotes
NBA: Our first consensus 2025 Mock draft is here
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. has absurd take on Wemby’s ceiling