Anne Hathaway ready for big New York sports day with her latest Instagram post
By Tyler Reed
They say everything is bigger in Texas, but it feels like that can be said for New York City as well. The city that never sleeps is in a busy part of the sports calendar.
The New York Yankees are currently leading the American League East, and the New York Knicks can punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference semifinals with a win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.
Every New York fan is living on cloud nine, and actress Anne Hathaway had to show off that she was repping in a recent Instagram post.
Hathaway showed off a wardrobe that would make even Adam Sandler jealous, as the legendary actress was showing off her Knicks, Yankees, and Arsenal gear.
Arsenal already dropped their match today against PSG, while the Yankees and Knicks have yet to start the action.
Can someone let the Yankees and Knicks know that Hathaway doesn't deserve to go 0-3 today? I've had those days as a sports fan, and I would never wish them on Catwoman.
The Knicks are coming off a physical Game 4 matchup over the Detroit Pistons, and one should expect that physicality to continue in a dramatic elimination game for the Pistons.
