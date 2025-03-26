Anaheim Ducks star takes hilarious shot at bizarre rendition of national anthem
By Tyler Reed
This past Thursday, the Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators faced off in what should have been a normal run-of-the-mill NHL matchup.
However, fans in attendance as well as players on the ice are not going to forget the national anthem performance that kicked things off on that particular evening.
RELATED: Fans disappointed by Carolina Hurricanes' choice to continue Whalers throwback jersey
Everyone in attendance was a bit shocked that the 'Star Spangled Banner' was performed on bongo drums. Ducks Trevor Zegras took a funny shot at the performance in his postgame interview.
Zegras wasn't wrong about the Ducks' slow start; the Predators went to the locker room after the first period with a 1-0 lead.
However, the Ducks were able to pull away in the second period with three goals of their own, and capped off the big night with one goal in the third period, to secure a 4-1 win.
Zegras may have even found inspiration from the performance as he finished the game with one goal and one assist.
Back to the topic at hand, a bongo drum national anthem in Nashville, Tennessee, may be the most bizarre performance we've heard about in a long time.
However, how cool would it have been if the performer just decided to go with Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight' instead of the anthem? Talk about getting the place fired up.
This country needs more exotic national anthems on a random night in the NHL. Get someone on the xylophone next.
