Draymond Green gets real on getting benched in favor of young Warriors star
The Golden State Warriors faced the Minnesota Timberwolves on the heels of an impressive win over the Houston Rockets. Evidently, fans expected more of the same from the team.
Considering Stephen Curry and Draymond Green returned to the roster, the Dub nation wanted to see another win. Unfortunately, Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves had different plans.
The Timberwolves registered an easy 107-90 win over the Warriors amid head coach Steve Kerr trying out a new strategy. Yes, Kerr moved Green to the bench in favor of starting Jonathan Kuminga.
To be honest, Kuminga impressed many with a 33-point scoring outburst against the Houston Rockets. Green talked about his "demotion" to the bench in the postgame conference.
“I care about this organization, and I know a lot of people in this organization, including myself, think he’s next,” Green said. “If he’s next, at some point we’ve got to see it. For him to do that, he needs the opportunity. Like I said, if the opportunity falls on you, being me, then that’s what it is and you got to figure it out. He’s earned the right to get that opportunity."
Green also mentioned that he doesn't view it as a demotion. Instead, he wants to see the franchise "thriving" for years. Keeping that in mind, Green trusts coach Kerr's decision to give Kuminga the opportunity to develop into a regular starter.
Unfortunately, the move didn't pay dividends to the Dubs. Kuminga finished the night with 13 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist. He somewhat struggled to get the ball into the bucket, Kuminga shot 40.0% from the field.
The Warriors are now 13-9 in the 2024-25 NBA season as they are now the fifth seed in the loaded Western Conference.
