AJ Lee wins big with CM Punk after making impressive WWE return at Wrestlepalooza
By Matt Reed
Wrestlepalooza marked the first big live event in the WWE-ESPN partnership that kicked off Saturday, and while there were lots of big matches that featured John Cena, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar the talk of the night was a former women's champion that made her long-awaited return to the ring after nearly 10 years out of the sport.
AJ Lee came back to WWE on Saturday night and teamed up with her real-life husband and long-time WWE love interest CM Punk to take on World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins and women's intercontinental champion Becky Lynch, and the 30-match didn't disappoint wrestling fans after Lee showed off her impressive in-ring skills.
The match featured a number of wild twists during the WWE's debut event of Wrestlepalooza, but it was Lee's submission skills that had fans buzzing on social media, including when she submitted Lynch in the center of the ring to finish off the match and give herself and Punk the victory.
It remains to be seen how often Lee will feature in WWE upon her return, but the growing feud between her husband and Rollins could create a lot more opportunities for the two to pair up in the near future and potentially bring Lee back into the divas division fold as well.
