AEW All-In 2025 match card: Full list of matches for PPV event
By Josh Sanchez
AEW returns on Saturday, July 12, at Globe Life Field in Arlington Texas, with a stacked AEW All-In 2025 pay-per-view event.
The event features six championship matches, with the company's biggest and brightest stars putting on a show throughout the night.
AEW All-In 2025 is set to kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET.
What can you expect when you tune in to Saturday afternoon's pay-per-view event?
A full look at the AEW All-In 2025 match card can be seen below.
AEW All-In 2025 match card
- Jon Moxley (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death match for the AEW World Championship
- "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's World Championship
- Kazuchika Okada (Continental) vs. Kenny Omega (International) in a Winner Takes All match to become the AEW Unified Champion
- Men's Casino Gauntlet match
- Women's Casino Gauntlet match
- Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW TNT Championship
- The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage and Nick Wayne) for the AEW World Tag Team Championship
- The Opps (Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Samoa Joe) (c) vs. Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) and Gabe Kidd for the AEW World Trios Championship
- Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson)
