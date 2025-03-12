Cooper Kupp's best landing spots in NFL free agency after Rams release
The Cooper Kupp era has officially come to an end, after the Los Angeles Rams released the wide receiver after eight seasons with the team, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.
In eight seasons, Kupp was at times the best wide receiver in the NFL. In 2021, he won the triple crown, leading the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, and wound up being the Super Bowl MVP. However, the 31-year-old has struggled to stay on the field in the last three years, not playing more than 12 games in any of them, and failing to crack either 1,000 receiving yards or 100 receptions in that span.
Even with that decline, Kupp figures to be one of the most highly coveted free agent wideouts in the NFL this offseason, with multiple suitors looking to boost their receiver room. Where will he thrive the most? Let's break it down.
Dallas Cowboys
There's no denying Kupp could be fantastic in Dallas; they're in dire need of receiving help, and someone to partner with CeeDee Lamb. Yes, both Lamb and Kupp thrive in the slot, but Lamb has the size and athleticism to find success on the outside, and having both guys in the same receiver room would give Dak Prescott the kind of weapons he's not had since 2021, when Lamb and Amari Cooper were both in Dallas.
The problem is going to be whether Dallas is willing to spend on a free agent. They haven't spent more than $6 million on any free agent who wasn't previously a Cowboy since Randy Gregory in 2015. In that time, the salary cap has jumped $136 million, but owner Jerry Jones has opted to use that money to keep drafted players in Dallas (occasionally).
Dallas hasn't been willing to splash cash in free agency for a while now, and their lack of depth across the board is a stark reminder of that. Will Kupp be the exception to that rule?
Green Bay Packers
The Packers had a plethora of young, dynamic receivers last season, from Jayden Reed to Christian Watson to Romeo Doubs. However, none of those pass catchers had more than 60 catches, and none of them were really all that sure handed over the course of the season.
That's where Kupp comes in. He gives Green Bay a stabilizing influence with his sure hands and precise route running, a perfect slot option to counter the deep threats that Reed, Watson and Doubs give the offense. They have the money to spend, and he could thrive catching those 10-12 yard passes over the middle of the field.
Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens already have a dangerous passing game. Receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman both looked excellent last season, and tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely continued to show this team's ability to churn out elite tight ends.
The one area where they were lacking, though, was the slot. Nelson Agholor and Tylan Wallace don't exactly inspire confidence. Kupp on the other hand, would be a perfect complement to what Bateman and Flowers bring to the table, giving Baltimore a plethora of weapons who can get open practically anywhere on the field.
Denver Broncos
The Broncos learned Bo Nix can hang in the NFL in his rookie season. They also learned he's going to need some help in the receiver room. Courtland Sutton looked great and Marvin Mims showed some promise, but getting a third receiver to open up the middle of the field would fully change this offense into something dangerous.
That's where Kupp comes in. The slot specialist would thrive in Sean Payton's offense, and his ability to get open in the flat would be a massive boon for Nix, who loves to make plays outside of the pocket.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks gutted their receiver room this offseason, trading D.K. Metcalf and waiving Tyler Lockett. They've signed Marques Valdez-Scantling, but anyone who trusts him at this point in his career is deluding themselves.
Seattle needs pass catchers to pair with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, plain and simple. Ideally, someone who can open up the middle of the field. They need someone reliable who Sam Darnold can throw to, so he can justify the insanely large contract they threw his way.
They need someone like Kupp. He'd slide perfectly into the slot and open up the field for Smith-Njigba and MVS, and soak up targets from Darnold as the perfect safety blanket.
