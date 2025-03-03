Adam Sandler dressed to cross someone over during the Oscars
By Tyler Reed
This past weekend, fans of cinema celebrated one of the biggest nights on the movie calendar, the 2025 Oscars.
The event was stacked with big names, including everyone's favorite Pepsi drinking cousin, Kieran Cullkin, who took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in the film A Real Pain.
The show was hosted by legendary late-night host Conan O'Brien, who proved to be an excellent choice.
RELATED: Cameron Brink literally punches down when joking about Kevin Hart's height
During O'Brien's opening bit, the one-time Tonight Show host (Literally, it was probably just one time) found Adam Sandler in the crowd dressed as Sandler normally is when seen in public.
A night that is treated with such prestige needed a touch of Sandler antics. The comedy legend looked like he was dressed to put up buckets and dish out a few assists, something he is no stranger to doing.
Sandler ended the segment by saying hello to his friend Timothee Chalamet, who was in the running for the Best Actor Award for his performance in A Complete Unknown. The pair have been seen getting buckets in the past; maybe Sandler was sending out the invite once again.
It was great to see Sandler at the show; an icon in my household growing up. I was sick when Sandler was snubbed of his own Oscar back in 2020 for his performance in Uncut Gems.
It's time for the Sandman to get back in the lab and show everyone he is Oscar-worthy. But first, maybe a few pickup games to get the juices flowing.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Eagles should not go all-in on Garrett
NFL: Samuels arrival gives Commanders elite 1-2 punch
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN may still be in on MLB rights
ROUNDUP: Recap the weekend that was in our new-look Roundup