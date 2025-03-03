Ben Stiller doesn't let the Oscars get in the way of his love for the New York Knicks
By Tyler Reed
This past Sunday, Hollywood celebrated one of its more extravagant nights with the 2025 Oscars, and the stars were out.
One of those stars was comedy legend and now directing icon, Ben Stiller. However, there was one issue with Stiller being in attendance: his New York Knicks were playing.
Yes, the powers that be did not coordinate well for those Knicks fans who had to be at the biggest night for cinema fans. However, that didn't stop Stiller from keeping tabs on his squad.
Stiller tweeted in excitement when his Knicks took down the Miami Heat in overtime 116-112. Fans quickly discovered his tweet and got in on the action, to which Stiller replied.
Not even the Oscars could stop Tony Perkis from watching those Knicks making the last push toward a postseason push.
Not only did Stiller have a great night as a fan, but he also took part in one of the memorable moments of the award ceremony.
Sunday night's win for the Knicks keeps the team in firm position of third place in the Eastern Conference and within striking distance of the top two seeds.
The team should have dedicated that win to Stiller, since he seems to be one of their favorite, actually, there's a good chance you don't know these Limp Bizkit lyrics, so let's quit while we are ahead.
