Actor Nicolas Cage shocks NFL fans massive John Madden resemblance
By Matt Reed
John Madden was one of the most recognizable faces in the NFL for decades as a broadcaster and head coach, and now a famous actor will be portraying him in an upcoming movie.
Legendary actor Nicolas Cage will play the lead role in 'Madden,' however, fans have been left stunned by the last that he was able to pull off such a similar look to the former NFL coach.
Madden famously won the Super Bowl back in 1976 with the Oakland Raiders before eventually becoming a staple on television alongside broadcasters like Pat Summerall.
It's certainly a different role than Cage fans are used to seeing in his movies, especially given him being featured in hit thrillers like Gone in 60 Seconds, Con Air and National Treasure.
Meanwhile, Christian Bale - who famously plays Batman - will also appear in the movie as former Las Vegas Raiders owner Al Davis.
