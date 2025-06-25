The Big Lead

Ace Bailey remains confident in 2025 NBA Draft status despite team's concerns

The former Rutgers standout has fallen in several NBA mock drafts, but Bailey still remains confident he'll be taken early in the 2025 NBA Draft.

By Matt Reed

USC Trojans guard Desmond Claude knocks the ball away from Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey during the second half
USC Trojans guard Desmond Claude knocks the ball away from Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey during the second half / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will have two of their players selected early in the 2025 NBA Draft, but while Dylan Harper is almost guaranteed to be chosen inside the first two picks the other freshman star from his team has seen significant dissent recently in mock drafts.

Ace Bailey has been a topic of conversation in NBA circles over recent weeks after not taking any private workouts with NBA teams and even cancelling his meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, ESPN insider Shams Charania says that Bailey and his team are still 'very confident' in where his draft status is heading into Wednesday night.

Charania did go on to say though that Bailey's expectations have fallen a bit and that his range of outcomes could take him outside of the top 5 in this year's draft, which seemed very unlikely based on his skill level and hype after a strong freshman season.

While the 76ers appear to be moving on from the conversation of drafting Bailey, teams like the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans appear to be heavily in the mix to make a move for the former Rutgers standout if he drops past the top 3.

