2025 NBA Draft prospect poised to earn nearly $1 billion during NBA career
By Matt Reed
Fans watching the 2025 NBA Draft won't be in for a surprise when Cooper Flagg's name is called with he first overall pick to the Dallas Mavericks, but as the Duke superstar prepares to enter the NBA people are already speculating how much the generational talent can make during his professional career.
RELATED: 2025 NBA Draft current betting odds for top 10 selections
Flagg will undoubtedly be the first name called Wednesday night when commissioner Adam Silver reveals the Mavericks' pick, but according to Spotrac, the Maine native stands to make a killing at the next level.
The professional sports money tracking website revealed that Flagg could potentially earn just shy of $1 billion over his first three contracts if he receives two supermax extensions from Dallas.
That's excluding his potential for huge endorsement deals, including his historic New Balance sneaker contract, which shocked many in the basketball world when he didn't opt for a Nike, adidas or Under Armor deal.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Boston Celtics star guard Jrue Holiday traded away to Portland Trail Blazers
NBA FINALS: Pascal Siakam sends message to Pacers fans after NBA Finals loss
VIRAL: Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend shows love to Pacers star after devastating injury
WNBA: Joy Taylor claims Caitlin Clark needed Angel Reese moment to become who she is
SPORTS MEDIA: NBA fans continue expressing frustrations over ESPN's dreadful NBA Finals broadcast