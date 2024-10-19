Browns giving Nick Chubb the superhero treatment ahead of emotional return
By Tyler Reed
There has been a darkness surrounding the Cleveland Browns this season. A season that was once filled with hope has quickly turned to disappointment. However, this Sunday, the franchise will be welcoming back an old friend.
Before a brutal knee injury ended his season last year, Nick Chubb was one of the most dangerous running backs in the league. The Browns have been a shell of themselves since the injury, and tomorrow, Chubb returns in hopes of being the savior of the franchise.
The superhero-like return has the Brown's social media team celebrating the return of Chub with one of the best social media posts you will see this season.
RELATED: Nick Chubb has message for Cleveland fans ahead of his return
In an ode to Chubb's favorite hero, Batman, the Browns posted a video of their returning star as the caped crusader. The Browns will need Chubb to channel his enter Batman if they have any hopes of righting the ship this season.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Troy Aikman rips ‘lazy’ Cowboy receivers
CBB/NBA: Let the Ace Bailey-Cooper Flagg debate begin
CFB: Tennessee looking like a title contender