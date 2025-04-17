Aaron Rodgers gives free agency update, rips Jets in new interview
Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave us an update on his free agency and retirement plans on Thursday, in his latest interview on the Pat McAfee Show, and the veteran quarterback couldn't help taking a shot at his former team in the process.
According to Armando Salguero of Fox, Rodgers said that money wasn't an issue for him as he hunts for a new club. He said he'd play for as little as $10 million, and that while retirement is still an option, there are "still conversations being had" with interested teams.
But Rodgers didn't stop there; he discussed his exit from New York, taking yet another opportunity to diss his former club.
Aaron Glenn, the Jets' new head coach, said he was concerned with how to announce the move, but Rodgers said he didn't care how it was done. He said he felt there was a lack of respect in the way his release was handled, and that he was "not surprised" because it was the Jets.
Rodgers went on to compliment both the Steelers and Giants, saying Giants head coach Brian Daboll had a "beautiful football mind," and "enjoyed" his conversations with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.
But, the quarterback went on to say he didn't feel he owed anyone a decision, and noted that he'd told teams he'd understand if they moved on from him before he was ready to decide.
"I'm not holding anybody hostage," Rodgers said, before noting he's "dealing with a lot off the field."
In other words, it sounds an awful lot like Rodgers is in no hurry to make a decision, which leaves teams like the Steelers in quite the bind ahead of the NFL Draft.
