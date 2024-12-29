A.J. Brown launches Tanner McKee's first touchdown pass into space (VIDEO)
By Tyler Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles spread their wings and unleashed droppings all over the Dallas Cowboys in their 41-7 victory in Week 17.
The Eagles had to start Kenny Pickett at quarterback, with Jalen Hurts out with a concussion. However, Pickett also went down with a rib injury, which meant the team had to turn to Tanner McKee.
McKee didn't disappoint, tossing two touchdowns in the blowout victory. However, McKee's first-ever touchdown space was launched into the stands as A.J. Brown celebrated the reception. Brown, however, realized his mistake immediately.
It didn't take a lot for the Eagles to get the ball back to McKee, as it seemed like Brown offered his game worn jersey to the fan during the game.
Philadelphia sports fans are mostly known for being brash and loud to those outside their circle. But you can't deny that the Philly faithful love their teams. Today, Eagles fans will celebrate a dominating win over the Cowboys and being crowned kings of the NFC East.
The quarterback issue can be worried about tomorrow. For now, the celebration of Tanner McKee will take place. Thankfully, McKee will have a souvenir that he can put on the mantle forever.
