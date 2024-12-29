NFL players call out Bengals coach after dumb decision
By Ty Bronicel
Maybe this image (above) that accompanies this piece should include the caption: What did I do?
Well, Zac, you damn near cost the Bengals a playoff spot. Lose this season-ending (or continuing) home game and you're burnt, toast, gone.
You might still be.
Upfront, I've seen many NFL and college games over the decades, and this was just a doozy of what I was watching.
Here's the gist of what happened. The Bengals had the ball on the Broncos' 15-yard-line -- 15, mind you -- facing a simple third-and-3, with 2:49 remaining. Get a first down and you close out the game by running at the last second, kick that field goal. Better yet, score a touchdown -- which the Bengals later did but in a dicey overtime -- but what did Taylor chose to do instead? Have backup kicker Cade York attempt a 33-yard field goal on third down and three.
It's weird to shout at the TV when it's just a football game, after all, but I shouted: What the F*** are you doing?!
Yeah, the field goal didn't happen. Kick bounced off the uprights.
That gave Denver time to march down and score, forcing overtime. The Bengals prevailed, thanks to Joe Burrow and crew, but, boy, was that a bungled last few minutes for Cincy.
Clock management is where football coaches fail the most and this will be taught in schools across the country if kids would continue to go to college. But that seems out , what with everyone trying to be an influencer. Would someone GoFund me so I can get this off-campus, one-off class started?
Anyhow, Jason Kelce was one of the first to weigh in.
Read all of the replies to his post because there are some fun ones.
The boldest one is "coaching malpractice". That is a strong phrase to use, but stressful coaches do have brain cramps and aneurysms and such once in a while so maybe just let this one go. Wait, let me rephrase because that sounded like me calling for Taylor's job.
Here's a rough but true take:
In closing, what 13-year former NFL player and Super Bowl champion Jason McCourty said is true because coaches get wildly aggressive or completely conservative.
And sometimes teams just get lucky, but believe this:
