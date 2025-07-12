4th overall pick Kon Knueppel signs with Jordan Brand
Kon Knueppel is on top of the world right now. The Duke man was drafted just outside the Top 3 picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, being selected 4th overall by the Charlotte Hornets. And while there's a lot of hype surrounding the likes of Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, Knueppel has his believers.
Knueppel shot over 40 percent from three-point range during his year with Duke; he's considered arguably the best pure shooter in this draft class. And some people believe in his abilities over at Nike, too. More specifically, the Jordan Brand.
"Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel has signed a multi-year shoe deal with Jordan Brand," reported Nick DePaula. "The 4th overall pick in the Draft will become the key Jordan endorser on Charlotte, the only NBA franchise to feature the Jumpman logo on all uniforms."
MJ, of course, is the former owner of the Hornets, and is very closely linked with the franchise. Although he may not have achieved a lot of success as the owner, his influence on the team continues to be felt, especially with this latest move.
Jordan Brand has some premier NBA talent, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum are the two biggest names currently with them. Zion Williamson, Russell Westbrook, and Chris Paul are among other notable stars to be signed with the brand. Not a bad list for Knueppel to join.
