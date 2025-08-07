2025 NFL Preseason, Week 1 TV schedule: Full list of games
By Josh Sanchez
The 2025 NFL preseason officially kicks into full swing this weekend with a trio of games getting things underway on Thursday, August 7, to kick off Week 1 as the countdown to the regular season begins.
It will be our first opportunity to see some of the young and upcoming stars around the league showcase their skills at the professional level, while other players will be battling it out to earn their spots on the roster.
On the opening weekend of the preseason, there will be eight games airing on national television, including a doubleheader on Tuesday night. The Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens will kick things off on the NFL Network, along with the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks.
Other games that will air on the NFL Network include:
- Friday: Browns-Panthers
- Saturday: Giants-Bills, Texans-Vikings and Jets-Packers
- Sunday: Dolphins-Bears and Saints-Chargers
All out of market games will be available to watch on the NFL+ app, along with local television markets.
When will your favorite team be taking the field for Week 1 of the preseason?
A full look at the TV schedule for the first full weekend of NFL action this season can be seen below.
NFL Preseason Week 1 TV schedule
Thursday, Aug. 7
- Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 7 p.m. ET
- Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m. ET
- Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m. ET
Friday, Aug. 8
- Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m. ET
- Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers, 7 p.m. ET
- Washington Commanders at New England Patriots, 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, Aug. 9
- New York Giants at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET
- Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings, 4 p.m. ET
- Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 7 p.m. ET
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m. ET
- Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m. ET
- New York Jets at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m. ET
- Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 8 p.m. ET
- Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers, 8:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, Aug. 10
- Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET
- New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 4 p.m. ET
