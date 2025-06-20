Friday Roundup: Pacers force seven, Lakers sold at jaw-dropping price, Sanders got a fast car, and more
By Tyler Reed
Welcome all to another edition of the Friday Roundup. This Friday is a lot more special than the rest because today is the longest day on the 2025 calendar.
They let us have the longest Friday of the year, what a bunch of suckers. Anyway, we have plenty to discuss from the week that was. Without further ado, let's get dangerous.
Getting Seven
NBA fans, aside from those that support the Oklahoma City Thunder, are glad the Indiana Pacers won Game 6 on Thursday night, as the win has now forced a Game 7 in the NBA Finals.
The Pacers could not miss in their 108-91 win in Game 6. A Game 7 on Sunday is already a frontrunner for best day of this early summer.
That's A Lot Of Macaroni
The Los Angeles Lakers may be watching the NBA Finals from the couch; however, Jeannie Buss is cashing in after selling the team for $10 billion.
I'm not a selfish man, but wouldn't it be nice to have a billion dollars? DoorDash would need to start building a tunnel to my triple wide trailer if I had that kind of money.
Not A Good Look
Shedeur Sanders getting caught going 101 mph can be filed under things to not do after falling deep in the NFL Draft after questions of his maturity came into play.
One can say that every young kid has done something like this, but any car I've ever had rattles like a spaceship leaving Earth when it gets to around 80 mph.
Pirate On Pirate Crime
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers were in action on Thursday, and apparently, a Tigers-Pirates fan got a little more than they bargained for when Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana tried to give a five finger reaction to the fan.
Honestly, if it's going to happen and you're the fan, you have to hope the slap connects no matter how bad it hurts. Being set for life over a slap sounds like a dream.
Easy, Tiger
The Pirates-Tigers series had more than just a potential fan slap. Pirates ace Paul Skenes took the mound on Thursday, so the Tigers mascot took it upon himself to shoot his shot with Skenes' girlfriend, Livvy Dunne.
Unfortunately for our furry friend, Dunne took to social media to let him know that a Detroit Tiger isn't her type. A brutal blow for tigers of the orange variety.
Stanley Cup Secret
The Florida Panthers are celebrating their second straight Stanley Cup Final victory, and may have Dairy Queen Blizzards to thank.
After the series ended, the team revealed they were undefeated on the road during the postseason when they stopped for their favorite treat the night before. As a Dairy Queen stan, this makes my heart warm.
All Day Poker Fight
It appears everyone is in the mood to throw hands, and NFL legend Adrian Peterson can be added to the list.
Peterson was seen throwing down after a dispute in a poker game. Seems like things are going well for Peterson in retirement.
Scary Moment
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was hit by a foul ball that was clocked at just four mph faster than what Shedeur Sanders was caught driving at.
Bigge did give those in attendance a thumbs up after taking a 105 mph foul ball to the dome. A very scary moment.
Super Saiyan Siakam
The camera caught Pacers star Pascal Siakam looking like he was ready to go super saiyan before the start of Game 6 in the NBA Finals.
Siakam's best Undertaker impression immediately went viral, and now, the Pacers may have a bizarre cosmic energy that will lead them to an NBA championship.
Ring Talk
LeBron James is sick of the ring culture discussion, and I, for one, agree. However, it's hard to take those conversations seriously when James chased a ring when he left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat.
Great players sometimes don't win championships. Disrespecting someone for not having a ring is gross. However, those who have taken part in the chase for a ring due to this conversation should probably sit this one out.
Finals Set
Coastal Carolina will meet the LSU Tigers in the Men's College World Series, starting on Saturday. I think it's safe to say that we are all rooting for the Chanticleers. Mainly becasue they have the most bad ass nickname in all of college sports.
The Muscle
Some Indiana Fever fans believe the league is out to get star player Caitlin Clark. That's why when Sophie Cunningham came to the rescue of her Fever teammate this past week, the fanbase has been singing her praises.
Every great player in basketball history has leaned on some muscle at a time or two in their career. Clark may have found her muscle on the court.
A Fishy Anniversary
Every little boy goes through a moment in their life where they find sharks to be the greatest animal ever to grace this earth. So, naturally, those same kids have stumbled on the movie 'Jaws', which created a new life for their shark fandom.
On this day, 50 years ago, the iconic movie was released, and sharks have received a bad name ever since that moment. Also, the hammerhead in 'Flipper' got what it deserved. Sharks are evil.
Somebody Call 9-1-1
Wendy's has decided to send our south sides to the fiery pits of hell with the release of the new Takis Fuego Chicken Sandwich and Fuego Fries.
I truly don't have the words for the fear I have for this combination, but I am a man. I will report back during the Weekend Roundup to reveal how tasty this actually is.
That's it for the Friday Roundup. The plan is to get your vibes up going into the weekend by making you find Linkin Park's 'Papercut' and giving it a listen.
The iconic first song off the 'Hybrid Theory' album is celebrating its 24th anniversary, and nu-metal babies, who are now far from babies, are celebrating one of the great songs of a bygone era.
Today, we celebrate the official start of summer. Stay safe and enjoy those warm summer nights for me, because I hate this time of year and yearn for the changing of the leaves.
Have a great weekend!