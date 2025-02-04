WWE Raw hit by Netflix glitches as CM Punk-Sami Zayn main event suffers picture loss
By Simon Head
WWE’s Monday Night Raw on Netflix featured a main event battle for a spot in the upcoming Elimination Chamber bout, which will give the winner a potential chance of featuring in the main event of WrestleMania.
But many fans online were talking more about the untimely glitches in Netflix’s live stream than they were about what occurred after CM Punk’s victory.
Punk survived a VERY long two-count to eventually hit his “GTS” finish on Sami Zayn as he earned his place in the Elimination Chamber on March 1 in Toronto. But, as Living Color’s “Cult of Personality” blared from the speakers in Cleveland, the Netflix stream, hit its worst patch of glitches of the whole show.
And, when Kevin Owens stormed the ring to attack Zayn, the glitches returned again.
The glitches were more than just a localized picture break-up. When we checked out the replay stream on Netflix, the same glitches were there, so clearly the master feed was affected.
It detracted from another strong episode, as Punk defeated Zayn to earn his spot in Elimination Chamber, while Rhea Ripley’s temper cost a frustrated IYO SKY her shot in the women’s equivalent, with Ripley’s longtime rival Liv Morgan the delighted beneficiary.
Ripley also made her presence felt by interrupting Women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair’s first WWE Raw appearance since her return from injury, while Raw general manager Adam Pearce announced AJ Styles as the latest addition to the Raw roster.
The WWE’s product has never looked better, and fans – along with WWE and Netflix – will be hoping that whatever streaming wrinkles we saw this week are ironed out in time for next week’s show, as the “Road to WrestleMania” in Las Vegas on April 19-20 continues.
