Stephen A. Smith Seeks an Even Bigger Role in ESPN's NFL Coverage
By Joe Lago
Stephen A. Smith already has the biggest presence on ESPN and is seeking a contract extension to match it with a potential $100 million deal. If Smith remains with the "worldwide leader," he will want an even larger role on the network among its most cherished broadcast rights.
Smith told Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy that he wants to follow in the footsteps of his idol Howard Cosell and be a part of "Monday Night Football."
Smith clarified that he doesn't want ESPN to switch to a three-person MNF booth with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to accommodate his wishes. "You don’t mess with that chemistry. You leave that alone. But I’m unapologetic about what I want," Smith said.
The MNF pregame show is where Smith wants to be included.
"I would love to be a part of 'Monday Night Football,'" Smith said. "I would love to work with [the new cast of 'Monday Night Countdown' that includes] Jason Kelce and Scott Van Pelt and Ryan Clark and my man Marcus Spears. I mean, two of those guys are on 'First Take' every week."
Smith actually would be a good fit on "Countdown" if ESPN execs are looking to inject energy in the show. He could shake things up in the same way Pat McAfee has spiced up "College GameDay."
There's always the concern of over-exposure for Smith, who discusses the NFL regularly on ESPN's signature talk show, "First Take," and is a fixture on the network's NBA coverage. However, if ESPN is going to pay him more than McAfee's $85 million contract, the company will probably want to get its money's worth.
Not surprisingly, Smith believes he can handle the heavier workload. And he's confident he can make a splash with his often controversial views.
“Of course, I believe that I can do it,” Smith said. "When you think about Howard Cosell and what he meant to the business, do I believe I have the potential to mean nearly as much? Yes, I do. So that’s my opinion. It doesn’t mean that opinion is shared by others. We’ll find out ..."