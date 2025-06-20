WNBA star Angel Reese drops 'Mebounds' merchandise to help combat bullying
By Matt Reed
Angel Reese has received a lot of online hate since arriving in the WNBA despite the star power she has brought to the Chicago Sky, however, she's using that fuel to not only excel on the court but also help out those that are facing their own abuse.
Reese recently announced that she has created her own line of 'Mebounds' merchandise which originally started as a joke that stemmed from WNBA haters suggesting that Reese could only get rebounds from her own shots.
However, Reese has turned that hate into a success story with the launch of her line, which she is now using a way to help raise money to support those that are battling their own bullying cases.
It's just another example of how Reese has fought through adversity since arriving in the pros after her successes at LSU. The Sky star continues to show why she's one of the biggest names in the league.
