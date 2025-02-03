Wild weekend in NBA gets even wilder
By Max Weisman
Was this the craziest weekend in NBA history? Two blockbuster trades happened, though the second one seems to be getting completely ignored after the former is the craziest trade in NBA history. On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers sent the NBA world into a craze when Dallas traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis.
The San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings wanted in on the fun, and they, along with the Chicago Bulls, exchanged De'Aaron Fox and some other pieces for Zach LaVine and picks. Somehow, the Kings got more first-round picks, three, in return for Fox than the Mavericks got for Luka, only one.
San Antonio was the rumored destination for Fox after it was reported last week that the Kings were making him available. Not even 24 hours after the craziest NBA trade ever the two teams got it done with help from Chicago. The trade is a resounding win for the Spurs, who get to pair the future of their team in Victor Wembaynama with an established star in De'Aaron Fox. San Antonio also did not have to give up any of their young players who have shown promise, such as Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell or Stephon Castle.
Meanwhile, Sacramento gets Zach LaVine in return plus three first-round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2031 along with three second-round picks, one in 2025 and two in 2028. Compared to what Dallas got for Luka -- AD, Max Christie and a 2029 first-rounder -- this is a haul for the Kings who can use their additional picks to rebuild or flip in another trade.
For San Antonio, they get to pair a 24.6 points per game player in Wemby with a 25 points per game player in Fox. The Spurs second highest scorer this season has been Devin Vassell, who averages just over 16 points per game. This is what the Spurs needed to accelerate their timeline and get to the playoffs earlier in Wemby's career. Currently, San Antonio is 21-25 but just two games out of a Play-In spot in the Western Conference.
Adding Fox should give the Spurs an opportunity to return to the Play-In for the first time since 2021 and the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
