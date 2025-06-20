Wild Shai Gilgeous-Alexander free throw stat in NBA Finals goes viral
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the single most productive player in these NBA Finals so far, in terms of stats. He's averaging over 30 points per game, although a significant chunk of that is from free throws.
The Oklahoma City Thunder lost Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers and will now have to deliver in Game 7 at home. Shai had just eight free throws in the loss, which shows an interesting trend for his team in this championship series.
In Games 1, 3, and 6, Gilgeous-Alexander has been awarded fewer than 10 free throws. Those are the three games that Indiana has won in this series. With a lot of criticism coming his way for selling calls and foul-baiting, this stat has naturally gone viral on social media.
"THIS is the pattern of this series. When OKC has a favorable whistle, they always win. In Game 7, SGA will shoot at least 15 FTs. Guarantee it," one fan wrote.
"Been saying and Thunder fans still won’t admit he’s a free throw merchant," anoter said. "His name is FTA for a reason," a third fan said.
"You know they bringing in Scott Foster for Game 7," a fourth fan suggested. Another echoed the sentiment, saying," The refs are going to decide Game 7, I already know."
SGA's greatness isn't just limited to free throws; he's been stellar throughout this series. However, it's hard to deny that he does get a better whistle than a fair few other superstars. If he can help deliver the Thunder their first-ever championship, though, this criticism will be forgotten.
