T. J. McConnell’s dad hilariously roasts him after elite Game 6 display
The unsung hero of the 2025 NBA Finals so far has been none other than T. J. McConnell. Coming off the bench for the Indiana Pacers, McConnell had 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and four steals in Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
This isn't his first time being influential in this series either. T. J. has scored 10 or more points in four of the six games off the bench. He finally got the praise he deserves after the team's victory on Thursday. But it didn't save him from some hilarious criticism from his dad.
“Excellent. Just disappointed he missed two foul shots in the beginning," Tim McConnell told NBA TV about his son's performance. "I kept saying, ‘Man, I wish he had made those two foul shots, but he recovered, and we won the game, so I could forget about the foul shots.
And when the crew brought up T. J. saying his dad was harsher on him than his sister growing up, Tim didn't hesitate to roast the Pacers guard.
“My daughter was an undefeated state champion. He lost in the state championship. We lost two games. He played great, but we didn’t win it… The truth hurts."
The senior McConnell did go on to add, "I have a son in the NBA and I have a daughter in the WNBA. This is a dream come true. And I’m going to OKC for my son to play in a championship game and win the world championship."
McConnell has averaged 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.3 steals per game in these Finals in just 19 minutes off the bench. Should he have a massive Game 7 and help Indiana win the whole thing, Finals MVP would certainly be in play.
