Tyrese Haliburton highlights ‘poison’ narrative Pacers must avoid before Game 7
Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6. Facing elimination from the NBA Finals, they put on a show, comfortably winning 108-91 and forcing a Game 7.
While Haliburton has been the hero on many occasions during these playoffs, Indiana was led by the likes of TJ McConnell, Obi Toppin, and Pascal Siakam in Game 6. This is indicative of their team approach, and what has brought the franchise so much success this season.
With a lot of plaudits again coming their way, though, Hali wants his team to avoid the narratives their Game 6 win will create ahead of Game 7.
"I think you gotta take the good with the good, the bad with the bad," Haliburton said after the win.
"Right now, for the next two days, everybody's gonna be talking about how good we looked, how well we played, how much pressure's on OKC. You know, that's gonna be the narrative.
"And we gotta do a good job of staying away from that stuff. You know, I think that can be poison. We do a good job of just kinda staying within ourselves in the locker room."
This will be the first Finals Game 7 since 2016, and fans of the NBA are understandably excited. With the clutch heroics that Tyrese has displayed so far this postseason, one cannot count out the possibility of the first ever Game 7 buzzer beater in the league's history.
