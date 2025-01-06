Widow of MLB owner sues brothers for control of team
Sheel Seidler, the widow of Peter Seidler, has sued the late San Diego Padres owner's brothers for control of the franchise.
Sportico was first to report the details of the lawsuit, which include allegations that Bob and Matt Seidler have “irreconcilable conflicts of interest” and conspired to sell trust assets to themselves at “far-below-market prices” as they “schemed to solidify their control of the Padres.”
Peter Seidler died in Nov. 2023. Sheel Seidler alleges that his brothers are trying to “falsely cast themselves as Peter’s true heirs,” according to Sportico, and that Peter Seidler wanted her to assume control of the team.
Later Monday, Sheel Seidler wrote on her Twitter/X account an explanation of her rationale. "As the holder of the largest individual ownership stake in the San Diego Padres, and the sole beneficiary of the Seidler Trusts, which possess exclusive rights with respect to control of the franchise, I am seeking to be named the control person for the Padres," she wrote.
She concludes the letter by saying "I do not wish to litigate this matter in public, but rest assured I will do what it takes to protect my children, Peter's legacy, and this remarkable ball club. I look forward to a quick resolution so that we can - together — continue the work ahead."
Sportico reported that it sent emails to Matt and Bob Seidler, as well as a lawyer identified in the lawsuit as their agent of record, but did not receive an immediate response.
