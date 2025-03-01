Why people shouldn't 'give a f**k' about Joel Embiid getting shut down, explains Gilbert Arenas
It's official, the Philadelphia 76ers are shutting down 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid for the season in light of the 7x NBA All-Star's recurring knee injury.
So far, Embiid has played in just 19 games in the 2024-25 NBA. He has missed 39 games out of a possible 58 contests this season.
It's no suprise that the 76ers have struggled to win games and a plethora of fans showed sympathy to the organization due to Embiid's constant battle with his knee injury.
RELATED: The End of “The Process”? Joel Embiid’s Future in Philadelphia Looks Uncertain
With him getting ruled out for the season, it's fair to assume the 76ers' hopes of making the postseason are over as well. Many are sad over this, but former NBA star Gilbert Arenas points out why NBA fans shouldn't care about the same.
"They don't give a f**k about Embiid so why should we?" asked Arenas. "All that came out, I was like, 'Season's over with, I don't know what f**ing basketball you guys think you're going to be playing'. Shut them down for the whole year. You've been sitting here, doing what for the last three, four months? Realistically, you're starting off the year already hurt."
As Arenas mentioned, the 76ers likely knew about Embiid and Paul George's injuries at the start of the season. Instead of taking the appropriate measures to help the stars rest, they were seemingly rushed to play.
Now, Embiid is out for the season and George will likely suffer the same fate. After all, there is no point in him playing for rest of the games if the 76ers have no hopes of making the playoffs.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: UK Coach says season should be longer
NFL: Eagles should not go all-in on Garrett
MLB/NFL: Travis Hunter might be the new Shohei Ohtani
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: L.A. Times down to one baseball writer