The End of “The Process”? Joel Embiid’s Future in Philadelphia Looks Uncertain
The Philadelphia 76ers are at a crossroads with their franchise cornerstone, Joel Embiid. The reigning 2023 MVP has once again been sidelined due to injury, and his long-term health has become an alarming concern. The 76ers are consulting medical experts and considering multiple procedures to address Embiid’s ongoing left knee issues, including a meniscus replacement, low-dose radiation therapy, or an osteotomy—a radical surgery involving breaking and realigning a bone to alleviate joint pressure.
Embiid has already missed 19 of Philadelphia’s 56 games this season, and the team is spiraling in the Eastern Conference standings. The Sixers’ struggles extend beyond their star center’s availability; even with a healthy core of Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, the team has failed to emerge as a dominant force. Now, with a 12th-place standing and seven consecutive losses, the 76ers must decide whether to push for a playoff spot or pivot toward a rebuild.
One of the key considerations for Philadelphia is their top-six protected draft pick. If their pick falls outside the top six, it will be transferred to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Currently, the Sixers have a 65% chance of losing the pick, making a strategic shutdown of Embiid a logical move to improve their lottery odds.
The debate over Embiid’s future is complex. At his best, he is a top-five player in the league, an offensive and defensive powerhouse. However, his history of injuries and the physical demands of his 7-foot, 280-pound frame raise concerns about his long-term durability. Comparisons to Yao Ming, whose career ended prematurely at 30 due to chronic injuries, are becoming more frequent.
Some argue the 76ers should move on from Embiid, but his trade value is limited due to his injury history. Instead, prioritizing his health for the 2025-26 season while securing a high draft pick may be the best course of action. If the Sixers can land a franchise-altering talent like Cooper Flagg or Dylan Harper in the upcoming draft, they could begin a new chapter.
For Philadelphia, the reality is clear: “The Process” appears to be over, and the future of the franchise hangs in the balance.