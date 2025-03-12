Who's going to tell Kirk Cousins the best decision he could make this offseason?
By Tyler Reed
The Kirk Cousins era for the Atlanta Falcons started as a promising comeback for a quarterback who tore his Achilles just one season before.
That kind of injury is nearly impossible to come back from; however, Cousins' start of the 2024 season seemed like he was not to be slowed down by the devastating injury.
However, as the season progressed, Cousins started to look like a quarterback who had suffered a life-changing injury.
RELATED: Eagles could afford to lose key defensive free agents due to their incredible youth
In a four game stretch, Cousins threw zero touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Falcons' quarterback had five games where he did not throw a single touchdown pass last season.
Now, the franchise is moving on with 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr., and Cousins is looking for a new home.
Teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cousins's former home, the Minnesota Vikings, may be in the market for a veteran quarterback.
However, maybe it is time for the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback to think of another decision this offseason.
Cousins has had a great career for a guy who was drafted to be a backup to Robert Griffin III. The former Michigan State star left his mark with the Commanders and the Vikings.
However, now may be the time to hang up the cleats. An Achilles injury is devastating to anyone, even a sports blogger who orders DoorDash for lunch every day.
But it is especially bad for a 36-year-old quarterback who wasn't very mobile before the injury happened. It is time for Cousins to think long and hard about calling it a career. He has proven that he had what it took to be a top quarterback during his time.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Geno Smith trade creates QB chaos such as…
NFL: Seahawks overpaying for Sam Darnold and…
NFL: Jets committing to Justin Fields?!
MLB: Rangers stop selling unintentionally offensive hat