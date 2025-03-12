Eagles could afford to lose key defensive free agents due to their incredible youth

Eagles GM Howie Roseman has prepared for losing several free agents by adding depth on day two and three of the NFL Draft.



Milton Williams ➡️ Moro Ojomo

Josh Sweat ➡️ Jalyx Hunt

Oren Burks ➡️ Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Isaiah Rodgers ➡️ Kelee Ringo pic.twitter.com/xTGy0PR0l3