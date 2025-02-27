Which teams received the best (and worst) NFLPA report cards?
By Matt Reed
Every year we get a little more insight into what NFL players value most and which teams satisfy those players most with their coaching staffs, amenities and other aspects of franchises. The NFLPA came out with its yearly report with almost 1,700 players submitting their feedback and the results are always quite interesting.
RELATED: Contrary to popular belief, the Tush Push isn't dangerous after all
The report cards are based off of six categories, including the coach, owner, food, travel, weight room and treatment of family.
This year's number one team across the board? The Miami Dolphins, who received grades of A or better in each of the six categories.
Meanwhile, two of the most surprising results came from the two teams that played in last year's Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, who ranked 22nd and 26th, respectively.
Philly actually managed to receive an F grade for travel accommodations, while Kansas City had grades of C or worse for their ownership group and weight room facilities.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: LeBron is locked in on defense
NFL: Pre-Combine mock draft
NFL: Where will Matthew Stafford land?
CFB: New Playoff proposals likely to make things worse