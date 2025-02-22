Five best trade destinations if the Rams let Matthew Stafford leave this offseason
By Matt Reed
The Los Angeles Rams could look significantly different on offense next season as the team looks to move forward without two crucial pieces. It appears head coach Sean McVay will have to kick off a new era at SoFi Stadium as Cooper Kupp has already confirmed the Rams will move on from him this offseason.
Now, reports are suggesting that former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford is on the trade block and has the chance to speak with other teams about his next career move.
It's unclear what it would cost to lure the 37 year old away from Los Angeles, but he is still playing good football and the reality is there are plenty of quarterback-needy teams out there.
Today, we're looking at the five best options for Stafford heading into the 2025 season if he does in fact leave the Rams.
New York Giants
It sounds crazy because the Giants have been an utter mess for years now since Eli Manning's retirement, however, they drafted one of the most talented receivers in the league last season with the addition of Malik Nabers. Meanwhile, from the Giants' perspective they have to make a splash this offseason if head coach Brian Daboll wants to keep his job.
In a division where the Philadelphia Eagles have won two Super Bowls in the past eight years and the Washington Commanders have their QB of the future with Jayden Daniels, pressure on New York's front office is growing rapidly.
New York Jets
If we're looking at one New York franchise aiming to revitalize their quarterback position, why wouldn't we also consider the Jets? Aaron Rodgers is a thing of the past for the team, but they have so many offensive weapons to surround someone like Stafford with.
A viable rushing attack led by Breece Hall. Two excellent receivers in Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson. Stafford immediately injects the same excitement into Woody Johnson's team and would allow new head coach Aaron Glenn to solely focus on the defense with a veteran QB leading the way.
Las Vegas Raiders
There are a lot of questions of the offensive side of the ball for Las Vegas, but Brock Bowers is coming off of a tremendous rookie campaign and new head coach Pete Carroll provides excitement around the franchise.
The Raiders have nearly $100 million in cap space this offseason to play with, which means Stafford likely would have the ability to be surrounded by plenty of other options on offense through free agency and the draft.
Tennessee Titans
Out of all the teams we've mentioned already the Titans are the most fascinating because of how much they invested in their offense last offseason with Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley joining the team. There are certainly viable weapons in Tennessee, however, an upgrade at quarterback might actually give the Titans a chance to compete for the AFC South title.
Piittsburgh Steelers
Similar to the Giants, the Steelers have mounting pressure despite actually reaching the playoffs last year. The downside for Pittsburgh is that they've had a carousel of quarterbacks over recent years and haven't been able to find stability at the position.
Adding a quality veteran like Stafford would potentially ease those concerns for a few seasons and allow the team to add younger weapons around him outside of just George Pickens.
