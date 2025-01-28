Andre Iguodala's jersey retirement fittingly is the first of Warriors dynasty
By Joe Lago
Andre Iguodala has always credited Stephen Curry for inspiring the Golden State Warriors dynasty, and he takes great pride in being the first player to really believe in Curry's potential to win NBA titles and bring championship rings to veterans like him.
"Without Stephen Curry, nobody’s jersey is going in the rafters," Iguodala told reporters.
Fittingly, Iguodala's No. 9 will be the first of Golden State's golden age to be retired. His jersey will hang next to other franchise greats' numbers at Chase Center on Feb. 23, when the Warriors honor Iguodala with Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks in town.
In 2013, Golden State acquired Iguodala from the Denver Nuggets in a franchise-altering trade that helped lay the foundation of the Warriors' run to four NBA titles in eight years. Iguodala, then 30 years old, had made his first All-Star team in 2012 and was still very capable of being the Alpha dog.
However, when Steve Kerr replaced Mark Jackson as head coach before the 2014-15 season, changes were made. One of them was moving Iguodala out of the starting lineup to bolster Golden State's bench. Iguodala agreed, and the team's "Strength in Numbers" motto was born.
"He was the perfect player and person at the perfect time for our team," owner Joe Lacob said in a team statement," and the sacrifice he made coming off the bench in 2014 sent a message that he came here to help us do one thing: win."
Iguodala's full impact was not visible in the box score. He transitioned to a dynamic sixth man who excelled as a facilitator and primary defender, and his two-way super-sub play was so consequential in the 2015 NBA Finals that he won the series' MVP award.
Iguodala will be the seventh Warriors player to have his number retired, joining Alvin Attles (No. 16), Rick Barry (No. 24), Wilt Chamberlain (No. 16), Tom Meschery (No. 14), Chris Mullin (No. 17) and Nate Thurmond (No. 42). Four of his dynasty teammates will eventually enjoy that honor: Curry, Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
“It just means I’m the oldest,” the 40-year-old Iguodala told reporters. “I think I’ll be able to reflect on those guys. Without those guys, I wouldn’t be in this position.
“I think they understand how important I was. But obviously Steph, Klay and Draymond just being so unique in who they are. It’s just a powerful formula. You see everyone trying to duplicate it now, and it’s kind of throwing basketball off. Because they’re one-of-ones, all of them. And obviously KD’s just from another planet.”
