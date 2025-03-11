What will Steve Kerr do if Steph Curry asks for time off for new job
The Golden State Warriors are on a hot run since trading for Jimmy Butler, but the focal point of the offense is still none other than Stephen Curry.
Following the Warriors' recent 130-120 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Curry has gotten one step closer to another major NBA record. He is now just two made three-pointers away from becoming the first player in NBA history to have 4,000 three-pointers.
RELATED: Brian Windhorst predicts 'historic' LeBron James vs. Steph Curry matchup
While it's a huge accomplishment, Curry also made headlines for an off-the-court reason. It was recently reported that the 4x NBA champion has accepted an executive role for his Alma Mater, Davidson.
Upon learning about it, fans are curious if it would mean the Baby-Faced Assassin missing a few games during the season to focus on his new job. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently answered this burning question via Anthony Slater on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"If he asks to leave for a game to go scout college, I’ll probably say no. But it is Steph Curry, so I’ll probably say yes. I just hope he doesn’t ask," Kerr said.
Curry and Kerr share a phenomenal bond that has only gotten stronger over the last decade or so. Evidently, Kerr wouldn't want the best player on his team to miss games to scout young talent for Davidson, but as he mentioned, if Curry really wants to do some scouting, there's no stopping him.
Coming back to the current season, the Dubs are now 37-28 for the season as they firmly hold the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
