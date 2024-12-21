How Kobe Bryant clapped back at former teammate for comparing him to LeBron James
Kobe Bryant enjoyed a 20-year stint in the NBA. He spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers and helped the team win five NBA titles.
Although Kobe was arguably a second star during the first three rings of his career, he was the main superstar during the final two.
Kobe also had many individual accolades to his name, but he is rarely viewed as the greatest basketball player of all time over his peers.
One thing that was always held against Bryant was his habit of allegedly being a ball hog and not choosing to pass the ball to his teammates even in dire situations.
Bryant's former teammate Chris Duhon recently shared a story about how we tried to mock the Lakers legend by stating a LeBron James stat.
"LeBron got another triple-double, your a** ain’t never gonna get one of them, your a** don’t pass,
Duhon said.
To which Bryant replied: "I’ll bet you $5K I’ll get a triple-double next game. If I wanted to I could get a triple-double every game. But my team needs me to score. And I want to take the hearts out of anyone that’s guarding me."
Duhon also shared that Bryant stayed true to his word and indeed got a triple-double to prove his point.
As the Mamba mentioned, he always caught the attention of the majority of opposing team's defense and instead of running away from the responsibility. If he focused more on getting his stats, he would have certainly ended up with a lot more triple-doubles in his career.
