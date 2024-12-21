How Kobe Bryant clapped back at former teammate for comparing him to LeBron James

Chris Duhon: “LeBron got another triple-double, your a** ain’t never gonna get one of them, your a** don’t pass.”



Kobe Bryant: “I’ll bet you $5K I’ll get a triple-double next game.”



… (Gets a triple- double in the next game)



Kobe: “If I wanted to I could get a triple-double… pic.twitter.com/I9glTLS2OB