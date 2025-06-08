Former Cleveland Browns star set to visit Houston Texans
By Tyler Reed
Sometimes being a fan of a team like the Cleveland Browns can almost feel more like a chore than it feels like something fun.
Time after time, the Browns manage to break the hearts of every fan that bleeds brown and orange, and one of their latest moves has fans definitely heartbroken.
The franchise has decided to move on from long time fan favorite running back Nick Chubb. Chubb suffered a rough knee injury in the 2023 season, causing him to not look like himself this past season.
However, fans were ready to give Chubb more time to look like the back he once was. However, the franchise isn't in the business of loyalty.
On Sunday, it was reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero that Chubb will be visiting the Houston Texans on Monday.
While Browns fans may not be excited to see Chubb leave Cleveland, they can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals won't be his first visit.
Chubb's career will likely end with him in another uniform. However, the four time Pro Bowler will forever be connected to the passionate fans in Cleveland. It would be such a Browns fan's nightmare to see Chubb crush it in Houston, you know, the team that absolutely fleeced the Browns in the Deshaun Watson trade.
