Weekend Roundup: Glizzy King, Gold Cup controversy, MLB All-Star lineups, and more
By Tyler Reed
Welcome to what could potentially be the worst Monday of 2025. After a rocking Independence Day weekend, we're back on the grind.
If you are starting this week with less energy than you are used to, don't fret. We've got the concoction that will help you hold on for the rest of the week.
From hot dog champion to soccer controversy, this weekend had it all. Hold on to your butts, and welcome to the Weekend Roundup!
Crown Him
Did you really think that anyone else was taking home the glizzy crown with the return of Joey Chestnut in the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest?
Chestnut cruised to his 17th title in the competition, cementing himself as the greatest hot dog eater in history. Nobody knows dogs like Joey.
Good Old Fashion Controversy
Mexico would hold on for a Gold Cup in dramatic fashion, holding off Team USA 2-1. However, many fans on social media believe the officiating cost the red, white, and blue.
A missed handball has American fans up in arms over their team not getting the chance to capitalize on the penalty. Guess we'll have to put an asterisk beside this Mexico win.
Official Lineups
The lineups are official for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. Will this Cincinnati Reds fan stay upset over Andrew Abbott not making the lineup? Absolutely.
Unfortunately, someone always gets snubbed. Worse, it's always someone from a small market franchise. Give me some time to get over this, please.
Streak Snapped
The New York Yankees snapped their five game losing streak with a win over the New York Mets on Sunday.
The Mets would take the Subway Series; however, a win for the fellas from the Bronx may cause fans to put the panic button in a safe place, for now.
NL Ace
The National League may have found its starter for the All-Star Game in Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler. Wheeler dominated on Sunday, going the distance in a win over the Reds.
While it was a dominating performance for Wheeler, it's still not the best performance a Phillies pitcher has had against the Reds. Don't look up the Roy Halladay no-hitter from the 2010 postseason. I beg you.
Tragic Passing
The baseball world had to say goodbye to former Chicago White Sox closer Bobby Jenks, who passed away on July 4th after a battle with stomach cancer.
Jenks was a part of the White Sox team that won the World Series in 2005 and recorded the final out as the closer in that series.
Legal Issues
The Dallas Cowboys got some news they didn't want to hear over the weekend. The team's spectacular kick returner, KaVontae Turpin, was arrested for two misdemeanor charges. Not the ideal headline before the team gets things going in training camp.
Rookie Sensation
The first action in the NBA Summer League tipped off over the weekend, and no rookie made a larger impact than Philadelphia 76ers 2025 first-round pick V.J. Edgecombe.
In his first NBA action, Edgecombe finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks. The Sixers may have found a future pillar of their franchise.
Cleaning House
After a 37-53 start to the season, the Washington Nationals have fired general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez.
The Nationals are in the basement of the NL East; however, it wasn't that long ago that the franchise was hoisting a World Series trophy. It could be worse. It could be the White Sox or the Colorado Rockies.
Shade
The Los Angeles Sparks picked up a much-needed win over the Indiana Fever, and in the process, had a little fun with Fever star Sophie Cunningham.
After Cunningham's mouth salad about the cities of Cleveland and Detroit, the Sparks' social team put those comments on blast, saying Indiana now has a problem with Cleveland, Detroit, and Los Angeles. It appears Cunningham is never living those comments down.
Roster Set
Not only is the MLB in all-star mode, but the WNBA has also announced the full rosters for their All-Star Game.
The game will be headlined by team captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier. However, rookie Paige Bueckers will get her first chance to shine on the all-star stage.
Queen Of The Box Office
Fans of dinosaurs and destruction got their wish over Independence Day weekend with the release of 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'.
The movie opened at the box office with a total of $318 million, making Scarlett Johansson the queen of the big screen.
No Diet July
Independence Day weekend was a time for me to expand my waistline by at least five inches. The plane was to start a diet this week.
However, it appears some new cake bites have been discovered at Walmart, which include flavors like Dr. Pepper, Hawaiian Punch, Orange Crush, and 7-Up. I am a weak man, and these photos alone have me wanting to make the drive to Wally World right now.
Do they still give you the yellow smiley face sticker when you arrive?
Heartfelt Goodbye
It's not being talked about enough, but Ozzy Osborne performed for the final time over the weekend. The 'Prince of Darkness' is battling Parkinson's Disease, and has decided to close his on-stage career.
The final performance of Osborne featured a laundry list of rock and roll royalty, who were more than willing to perform on stage with one of the founding fathers of metal.
Ozzy forever!
That's it for this edition of the Weekend Roundup. Normally, I would leave you with some music to get you through your day; however, the Ozzy story above should already have you scanning Spotify for every Black Sabbath and Osborne jam.
So, let's start this morning by sending every good vibe we have to Dick Vitale, who we all hope will continue to cancer free after his exam later this morning.
Vitale is the greatest announcer in college basketball history, and every year we have him on the sidelines is a blessing.
We're rolling through a Monday by reliving one of Vitale's best calls from the mic. Wishing you nothing but the best, Dickie V.