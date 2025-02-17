Watch Tommy Fleetwood's insane TGL hole-in-one with the help of a giant rock
By Matt Reed
TGL has had some pretty viral moments so far, but Tommy Fleetwood's moment of magic on Monday might be the new leader in the clubhouse after a stroke of genius during play.
The only issue for Fleetwood was that it happened in practice, so it wouldn't help his Los Angeles Golf Club during the competition. However, his hole-in-one was nothing short of spectacular because of the way that it happened.
First of all, Fleetwood aced a par 4, which is obviously extremely hard to accomplish. And on top of that, he did so by bouncing his tee shot off of a massive rock and his ball got enough kick that it somehow rolled into the hole.
Fleetwood and his Los Angeles GC went on to lose to Atlanta Drive GC in overtime, but it was a close matchup that probably would've benefited from more Fleetwood magic like he has offered during warm ups.
RELATED: Rory McIlroy says president Trump "isnt a fan" of LIV's scoring format
TGL is running its first-ever triple header of matches on Monday as the venture looks to continue its early success leading into some of golf's more prominent tournaments in the spring.
