Rory McIlroy says president Trump “isn’t a fan” of LIV Golf's format
By Matt Reed
These are very intriguing times in golf as the LIV-PGA Tour saga moves closer to a resolution, and one of the biggest stars in the sport says that even the president of the United States wants to see the PGA return to its glory.
Rory McIlroy has been one of the most outspoken golfers on tour during the LIV breakaway and has never seemed to waver from his belief that the PGA remains the best option for pro golfers.
The Northern Irishman played a round with the president prior to his inauguration and McIlroy says Trump told him that he's "not a fan" of LIV Golf's scoring format and remains loyal to the PGA Tour as they try to work things out.
Trump was summoned by PGA commissioner Jay Monahan and other higher ups recently to help get the Saudi-backed LIV tour to the negotiating table, which seems to have worked because reports suggest a merger could be close to being finalized.
Trump has allowed LIV to host events at his various golf courses in recent years, including in Bedminster, New Jersey.
RELATED: Tiger Woods delays his 2025 PGA Tour debut after mother's passing
While there's no definitve plan in place for how LIV and PGA will coexist if and when a deal is finalized, it seems like players on both tours are getting antsy for a resolution as this continues to drag on.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Bill Nye’s got the Guardians in 2025
NFL: Mock Draft 9.0: Is Travis Hunter going first?
NFL: A.J. Brown says Super Bowl satisfaction was ‘short lived’
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Luka debut delivers big numbers for ESPN