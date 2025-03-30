The Big Lead

How to watch LSU vs UCLA: live stream Elite 8 women's March Madness NCAA Tournament, TV channel, odds

Catch all the NCAA women's Tournament action between the LSU Tigers and UCLA Bruins in this Elite 8 March Madness matchup live on Sunday.

By Josh Sanchez

LSU Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams shoots a jump shot against UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts and forward Gabriela Jaquez.
LSU Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams shoots a jump shot against UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts and forward Gabriela Jaquez. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
March Madness continues on Sunday, March 30, with an Elite 8 doubleheader featuring some of the most exciting women's basketball stars in the country. In the second leg of Sunday's doubleheader, the No. 3 seed LSU Tigers face off against No. 1 overall see UCLA Bruins.

It's a rematch from a Sweet 16 showdown in the NCAA Tournament a year ago, where the Tigers were able to pull off an upset, 78-69, holding 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts to just 4-of-9 from the floor.

UCLA has the clear size advantage, but LSU is a scrappy team that should make for another thrilling game.

MORE: Kim Mulkey has perfect answer to how LSU will defend UCLA's 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts

Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Entering Sunday's game, UCLA is a solid 4.5 point favorite over LSU, while the over/under is set for 147.5 points.

All of the action you need to catch every second of the Elite 8 action between the Tigers and Bruins can be seen below.

MORE: Lauren Betts carrying UCLA in March Madness is wearing her down

Elite 8: No. 3 LSU Tigers vs. No. 1 UCLA Bruins

SU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey talks with guard Flau'jae Johnson.
SU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey talks with guard Flau'jae Johnson. / David Yeazell-Imagn Images
  • Date: Sunday, March 30
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
MORE: Flau'jae Johnson shares injury update ahead of LSU's Elite 8 showdown vs UCLA

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of DraftKings

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts high fives forward Zania Socka-Nguemen during an NCAA Tournament practice session.
UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts high fives forward Zania Socka-Nguemen during an NCAA Tournament practice session. / James Snook-Imagn Images

LSU: +164

UCLA: -198

Spread: UCLA -4.5

O/U: 147.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

