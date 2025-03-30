How to watch LSU vs UCLA: live stream Elite 8 women's March Madness NCAA Tournament, TV channel, odds
By Josh Sanchez
March Madness continues on Sunday, March 30, with an Elite 8 doubleheader featuring some of the most exciting women's basketball stars in the country. In the second leg of Sunday's doubleheader, the No. 3 seed LSU Tigers face off against No. 1 overall see UCLA Bruins.
It's a rematch from a Sweet 16 showdown in the NCAA Tournament a year ago, where the Tigers were able to pull off an upset, 78-69, holding 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts to just 4-of-9 from the floor.
UCLA has the clear size advantage, but LSU is a scrappy team that should make for another thrilling game.
Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
Entering Sunday's game, UCLA is a solid 4.5 point favorite over LSU, while the over/under is set for 147.5 points.
All of the action you need to catch every second of the Elite 8 action between the Tigers and Bruins can be seen below.
Elite 8: No. 3 LSU Tigers vs. No. 1 UCLA Bruins
- Date: Sunday, March 30
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of DraftKings
LSU: +164
UCLA: -198
Spread: UCLA -4.5
O/U: 147.5
