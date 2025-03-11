Vikings wisely spent the money they wouldn't give to Sam Darnold
By Joe Lago
The Minnesota Vikings still need a quarterback even if they decide to begin the J.J. McCarthy era. With Sam Darnold joining the Seattle Seahawks and Daniel Jones headed to the Indianapolis Colts, the Vikings' quarterback room needs bodies.
The Vikings chose not to invest in Darnold, whose career was revived last season by excelling in Kevin O'Connell's offense. Declared a bust as the 2018 No. 3 overall pick with the New York Jets, the 27-year-old Darnold capitalized on his improbable turnaround with a three-year, $100 million contract with Seattle.
The money Minnesota wouldn't give to Darnold has been spent wisely in free agency. And in true NFL copycat form, the Vikings have followed the blueprint of the champion Philadelphia Eagles by devoting considerable resources to upgrading their offensive and defensive lines.
Minnesota improved its interior offensive line with the additions of center Ryan Kelly (two years, $18 million) and guard Will Fries (five years, $88 million), both former Colts starters. It made a sizable splash on defense with the signing of two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to a three-year, $60 million deal.
The Vikings are expected to add another two-time Pro Bowler to its defense when defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is released by the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Minnesota also re-signed Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (three years, $66 million) and added free-agent cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (two years, $15 million). It also brought back running back Aaron Jones (two years, $20 million) and safety Theo Jackson.
The Vikings aren't done yet in free agency because of the aformentioned QB needs. Rumors are swirling of Aaron Rodgers's desire to be the "bridge" quarterback to McCarthy's eventual ascension, but they would be better off avoiding the needless drama of the 41-year-old four-time MVP.
Minnesota has had a strong offseason so far. Why ruin it with the circus that Rodgers would bring?
