Vikings agree to long-term deal with head coach Kevin O'Connell
By Tyler Reed
The Minnesota Vikings had one of the best seasons in franchise history. The team finished 14-3 in the regular season before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card.
No one expected the Vikings to be one of the top teams in the NFL this season, as 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy was sidelined with an injury, leaving the team to start Sam Darnold at quarterback.
However, the journeyman starting quarterback had a career season under head coach Kevin O'Connell. Now, the Vikings have awarded their coach with a long-term extension.
On Tuesday, The Vikings announced the extension with O'Connell. Vikings owner and President Mark Wilf had this to say about the decision to extend O'Connell:
"Kevin is exactly who we believed him to be when we named him as our head coach – an innovative play caller, an excellent communicator and a strong leader who motivates and connects with his players."
"He has helped establish a culture that positions us for sustained success, and he will continue to set the standard we need as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans."
O'Connell has been anointed by the media as one of the brilliant young offensive minds in the league, and this season was a perfect example of his offensive genius.
Even without a so-called franchise quarterback, the Vikings averaged 346.9 yards per game. If McCarthy is the answer at quarterback, the future will be bright in Minnesota.
