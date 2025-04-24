Victor Wembanyama playing soccer during injury recovery goes viral
Victor Wembanyama seemed like a lock to win Defensive Player of the Year until he went down with a season-ending injury. The San Antonio Spurs man was diagnosed with a blood clot (Deep Vein Thrombosis) in his right shoulder and had to get surgery to address the issue.
Wembanyama's potential return timeline was revealed recently, he could be back in action as early as August when France participate in EuroBasket. For now though, Wemby is taking it easy and a video of him playing soccer in Costa Rica has gone viral, with fans unable to believe their eyes.
"Good lord he looks so much more ridiculous when not surrounded by a bunch of 6’6+ guys," one fan posted in reply to the video.
"Bro I'm being so real, others should've bullied him to get in the goal and not dribble in the midfield," another fan wrote.
"Move over Mbappe… France found its new football star," a third fan wrote.
"He could play goalie and cover the entire goal line without diving... He is a true giant," a fourth fan said.
"I'd be too scared playing defense on him cuz if I injure him I know I ain't making it out that field alive," a fifth fan replied.
Victor Wembanyama may be the next face of the NBA, but it's safe to say he doesn't have much of a future as a midfielder in soccer. As long as the Spurs man can average 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks a game, he can play as much soccer as he likes on the side.
