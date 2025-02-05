UNC head coach Hubert Davis announces plan to hire GM and increase coaching staff
By Tyler Reed
There are a handful of college basketball programs that are the elite of the elite. One of those so-called blue blood programs is the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The Tar Heels are a program that always seems to be a threat to cut down the nets at the end of March Madness. However, that won't be the case this season.
It would take a miracle run for the Tar Heels to even make the big dance this season, as the team currently sits at 13-10 on the year.
Drastic changes will need to be made before the start of next season, and head coach Hubert Davis knows exactly where to start.
During his weekly radio show, Davis mentioned that he will be hiring a GM next season while also increasing his coaching staff.
Davis stated, "The old model for Carolina basketball just doesn’t work. It’s not sustainable." NIL has changed the entire landscape of college sports.
We've seen coaches like Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney be outspoken against the new college sports era.
However, one thing is for sure: it's not changing anytime soon, and if you want your program to be successful, you must lean into what college sports has become, which is a minor league system.
UNC doesn't want to be left behind, and that makes sense. NIL has created a different world when it comes to college sports. Those programs that accept how to handle NIL will have faster success than the rest.
