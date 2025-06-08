Former MMA star Ben Askren hospitalized, 'unable to respond'
By Josh Sanchez
The family of former MMA star Ben Askren revealed the athlete has been struck with a sudden illness and placed in the hospital, "unable to respond."
Askren's wife Amy revealed the news in a post on social media.
"You may have heard that my husband Ben is going through something," she revealed. "He developed severe pneumonia which came on very suddenly. He's currently in the hospital and unable to respond to anything at this time. We welcome all prayers for healing and for peace.
"We are trying to keep life as normal as possible for our children currently and doing our best to support them thoughtfully so please refrain from discussing it with them for now."
Askren is a two-tim national champion in wrestling and went on to win gold in the 2009 World Championships.
During his MMA career, Askren compiled a record of 19-2, with his last appearance coming in October 2019.
We wish Askren's family the best during this incredibly difficult time.
